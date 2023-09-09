Lady Spikes dominate Boerne Voss

HPMS volleyball teams posted another 3-out-of-4 record against one of Boerne ISD's middle schools Thursday when the seventh graders swept on the road and eighth grade teams split at home against Voss Middle School.
Lady Spikes 7A
The Lady Spikes served 10 aces and teamed for 20 digs during their victory over Voss with set scores of 25-19, 25-19.
Haven Adams pocketed the most aces (5), and Annabelle Stebbins too tops in digs (6).
High point servers were Caroline Smithson recording five, Parker Jachade getting four, and Emery Hall with three.
Jachade put down two kills, and one each were from Smithson, Hall, and Sophie Gonzalez.
Remaining digs earned were by Hall (5), Jalynn Mitchell (3), Jachade (2), and Smithson, Elliott Lackey, and Adams and Gonzalez all with one each.
Other ace servers included Smithson, Hall, Lackey, Jachade and Mitchell all with one.
Smithson assisted twice, and Jachade once.
Lady Spikes 7B
Another 10 aces were registered by the HPMS 7B team in a match that went three sets, 25-9, 14-25, 25-14, in the Lady Spikes win over Voss.
Morgan Sleeper served five HPMS' aces, and had six points in all.
Kendell Nelson had five points, and three aces to go along with a kill. Reese Sumrall served two aces, and four total points.
Aiyanna Holmes’ three points included two from aces. Hadley Dinkla chipped in one point from an ace, had one kill, and co-led digs with two.
Of seven team digs, Makenzie Hopson had three, Raygen Dunbar had two, and one apiece were from Sumrall, and Sleeper.
Lady Spikes 8A
Big determining factors in an Lady Spikes' 8A win were 20 digs, and 18 kills as the recorded a win over Boerne Voss, 25-19, 25-19.
Digs were split between Lani Kincaid (7), Brady Cooksey (4), Campbell Neal (3), Brenna Davilla (3), Riley Russ (2), and Merrick Land (1).
Kill shots came from Cooksey (8), Walker Richards (3), Land (3), Sloane Hendricks (2), and Neal (2). Land, and Cooksey led assists with seven each, and Kincaid had three. Cooksey aced four serves, followed by Land with two, and Kincaid with one. Five team blocks were generated by Cooksey (2), Land (2), and Neal (1).
Land's nine points topped serving, and other point totals showed up from Cooksey (8), Russ (6), Kincaid (2), Davilla (2), and Neal (1).
Lady Spikes 8B
In the 8B match, HPMS managed 33 digs, but it was not enough to hold off Voss which won in three sets, 16-25, 25-12, 21-25.
Natalie Garcia made the most digs (12) for HPMS.
Four digs apiece were by Byntlee Vasquez, Lauren Davis and Hinley Imel. McKenna Lackey and Hannah Davis had three digs each, Sydney Harvey had two, and Leah Peschel made one.
Vasquez served 10 points, two from aces, and had two kills. Harvey served nine with one ace, and one kill. Taylor Sanchez made five points with three serves being aces and dished three assists.
Imel chipped in four service points, one ace, and two kills. Davis finished with three points, two aces, and five assists.
Peyton Lewis contributed half a dozen kills and three blocks.
