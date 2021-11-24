Lady Antlers capture convincing win over Smithson Valley

Tivy gave and Tivy took away during its 64-33 non-district girls’ basketball victory over Smithson Valley played Tuesday at Antler Gym.
The Lady Antlers dished out 20 assists as a team and hauled in 17 defensive rebounds while harassing the Lady Rangers for 16 steals, which was aside from the dozen deflections inflicted upon the Class 6A team from Comal County.
“If we can just keep pressure on the ball and make the other team have to make quicker decisions, they’re not all going to be the best decisions, because of our blitzing mentality. Our philosophy is the same for whatever defense we run. We intend to be smart and aggressive,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
After the Rangers went up 3-0 less than two minutes into the game, Tivy lowered the boom and ran off 10 consecutive points and was never challenged again, leading 18-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Riley Dill hit a three-pointer that put the Lady Antlers in front to stay and was part of back-to-back treys with Emma Schumacher before the Rangers answered.
Dill finished with five points, had eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, two deflections and forced another turnover when she drew a charge. Schumacher hit a pair of three-pointers as part of her 10 points, plus added five boards, five assists and three deflections.
Schumacher dished twice to Stella Hendricks in the second quarter as part of Hendricks’ three buckets before halftime. Dill assisted to Ashlee Zirkel for two of her six points in the period and Desiree Abrigo took a steal in for a layup as well as Tivy built its lead to 34-18 at halftime.
Hendricks wound up scoring 10 points, and pulled down seven rebounds and added two assists and four steals. Zirkel led Tivy in points with 18 and steals at six, in addition to assisting four times and making four deflections.
Tivy’s defensive prowess was even more tenacious in the third quarter when Smithson Valley was held to only a pair of free throws as Tivy raised its advantage to 51-20 at the end of the period. Schumacher, Abrigo, Zirkel, Amelia Balser, Jaida Davis and Hendricks all scored. Balser finished with eight points and Davis had seven, while Abrigo went in for four with a couple of steals.
Tivy also received more contributions from sophomore Solaya Gorham and freshmen Reelyn Andreas and Kyra Wheatfall, which are key going forward in light of senior starter Jaime Jackson, who has had her season derailed with a shoulder injury. Jackson’s absence on the floor will be missed, but the senior guard intends to assist anyway she can for the duration.
“Obviously, I’m going to cheer my teammates on and coach them up from the bench. It was sad to know my senior year is cut short. I thought I would have the rest of my senior year to play,” said Jackson.
Jackson was averaging 8.6 points per game, four rebounds each contest, with assists, deflections and steals at 1.6, 3.8 and 2.6, respectively.
“Jaime is a big part of the program and she’s been a big piece since last year and I’m proud of how she intends to go forward in the program,” said coach Dill. “Our girls go hard and have to be ready. And once they’re part of the program, they’re part of the program in several ways."
The win put the Lady Antlers at 5-3 prior to starting the District 26-5A portion of their schedule, which begins at Alamo Heights on Monday. Tournament action follows at Rockport the next weekend, December 2-4.
LADY ANTLERS v SMITHSON VALLEY – NOV. 23
TIVY 18 16 17 13 (64)
SV 7 11 2 13 (33)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 8-0-2-18, Stella Hendricks 5-0-0-10, Emma Schumacher 1-2-2-10, Amelia Balser 4-0-0-8, Jaida Davis 2-1-0-7, Riley Dill 1-1-0-5, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4, Kyra Wheatfall 1-0-0-2
SV Gabby Elliott 5-0-5-15, Morgan Abbott 2-1-0-7, Allison Howe 2-0-1-5, Caroline Dice 1-1-0-5, Sidney Smith 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 34, Smithson Valley 18
3 Pointers: Tivy Schumacher (2), Dill (1); Smithson Valley Abbott (1), Dice (1)
Assists: Schumacher (5)
Steals: Zirkel (6)
FT’s: Tivy 9-4 (44.4-percent), Smithson Valley 10-7 (570-percent)
