Hawks lose steam, fall to Waco Methodist Children's Home

WACO – Our Lady of the Hills’ scrappy Hawks eventually wore down against Waco Methodist Children’s home, losing 64-32 in private school non-district 6-man football Friday.
“We were only down 48-32 in the fourth quarter, but missed tackles was our back-breaker and we were down to six guys in the fourth. It was a hard-fought game with a great second half. We will mend our wounds and see where we are at by mid-week,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon.
Offensive rushing leaders for the Hawks were Faviel Rodelo (16 touches, 60 yards, 2 TDs), Jake Mein (11 rushes, 57 yards, 1 TD), and Edgar Rodelo (4 carries, 13 yards).
Mein was 8-of-9 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown that went to Hayden Juenke.
Jueneke caught five passes for 58 yards, Faviel Rodelo received two for 11 yards, and Edgar Rodelo had one catch for 35 yards.
Defensively, Mein led the Hawks with six tackles and intercepted two passes that wound up with 60 return yards.
Faviel Rodelo had four tackles, Edgar Rodelo had two, and Juenke and Cris Angel had one tackle apiece.
Angel was perfect on all four extra points.
OLH hosts Nueces Canyon on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.
