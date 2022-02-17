Antlers fall to SAVM to end season

Tivy closed out its boys’ basketball season Tuesday with a 57-30 loss to San Antonio Veterans Memorial at Antler Gym.
The Antlers finished with a 6-10 record in District 26-5A and overall were 15-17.
Jaden Frausto was Tivy's leading scorer with 11 points, which included a pair of three pointers. Frausto tossed in a season total of 73 treys and averaged 14.7 points per game.
Quentin Vega and Jake Layton had eight apiece, while three were by Mekhi Frazier.
The game marked the end of Tivy court careers for seniors Seth Hendricks, Clayton Folletti and Hudson Freedle.
Sub-varsity
In the junior varsity game, Tivy lost 62-57 to San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Rylan Schumacher was high-point scorer with 15. Brandon Ramirez tossed in 13. Tyler Cory scored 10. Brian Pescador finished with nine. Andrew Valenzuela put in six and Gunnar Abel made four.
The freshmen won 57-47.
Jackson Way high pointed with 17, Darren Dominguez had 15, Cade Jones 12, Maurice King 11 and Izaiah King scored two.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL – FEB 15
TIVY 9 8 6 7 (30)
VETERANS MEMORIAL 8 17 17 15 (57)
Tivy Jaden Frausto 2-2-1-11, Quentin Vega 1-0-6-8, Jake Layton 4-0-0-8, Mekhi Frazier 0-1-0-3
Veterans Memorial Navarro 6-0-3-15, Clay 0-2-7-13, Cook 3-0-1-7, Ford 1-0-4-6, McCloud 2-0-0-4, Thompson 1-0-2-4, Eguia 0-1-1-4, Rugg 1-0-1-3, Brinson 0-0-1-1
FT's: Tivy 10-7 (70.0 percent); Veterans Memorial 23-16 (69.5 percent)
3's: Tivy Frausto (2), Frazier (1); Veterans Memorial Clay (2), Eguia (1)
