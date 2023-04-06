Hawks, Lady Hawks heading to state tournament

Our Lady of the Hills will be represented at the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament by a pair of singles players and two doubles teams based on finishes at the District 2-2A event hosted by OLH at Kerrville’s H-E-B Courts Tuesday, April 4.
Kendra Werlein finished third in girls’ singles. Maya Mein and Emily Engerran placed seventh in girls’ doubles.
Ben Lohmeyer worked his way to fourth among boys’ singles.
Hayden Juenke and Francis Arredondo qualified from boys’ doubles in eighth.
Under the team points system employed by TAPPS, OLH squads had top tier
placings when the Hawks came in third and the Lady Hawks were fourth.
OLH’s boys recorded 20 points to finish behind Austin Waldorf (21) and Cedar Park Summit Academy (20 1/2) while beating out Hallettsville Sacred Heart (17), Beaumont Legacy (16), Bulverde Bracken Christian (14 1/2), Bryan Allen Academy (13 1/2), Spring Providence (12 1/2), Shiner St. Paul (12 1/2), and Galveston O’Connell (5).
The Lady Hawks registered 21 1/2 points to lead Allen Academy (18), Waldorf (16 1/2), Providence (15), O’Connell (14 1/2), Legacy Christian (14), and Summit Academy (13). Top three teams were Sacred Heart (23 1/2), Bracken (23 1/2), and St. Paul (22 1/2).
The TAPPS state tourney takes place April 19-20 in Waco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.