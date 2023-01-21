Lady Antlers hold off Canyon

Tivy’s latest step forward in the District 26-5A girls’ basketball race came Friday when the Lady Antlers chalked up a 44-37 win over New Braunfels Canyon before the home crowd.
“We did a good job again of rotating defensively, especially in the fourth quarter when we crashed the boards,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “We have a goal of holding teams under 40 points. Defensively, we are doing what we are supposed to be doing,” said coach Dill.
In their previous meeting in New Braunfels, Tivy held the Cougars to 31 and limited six of nine district foes to 40 or less as the home stretch looms. The win over the Cougars marked the 15th time out of all 22 games Tivy (17-5, 7-2) contained an opponent to 40 or under.
Tivy needed each charge of defensive positivity it could muster once its first quarter and halftime leads, that reached as much as six and eight points, were whittled down to a 33-33 tie at the end of the third quarter.
“We play hard and fast on defense, but sometimes we get going too fast with the offense and need to gather ourselves for better looks. It did not help that we failed the free throw test,” said coach Dill.
Tivy connected on just four of 11 freebies (36-percent), and also had to contend with the loss of Solaya Gorham, who fouled out at the 3:39 mark in the fourth quarter when Tivy’s lead was 40-37. Gorham ended the game with 11 points despite being in foul trouble throughout. Gorham sank three of Tivy’s free throws.
“Kyra (Wheatfall) can knock down shots and make things happen. Desire (Alvarado) came in and did a good job. Addie (Kincaid) hit a big three and played good. All eight of our ladies played their part,” said coach Dill in reference to another total team effort.
Riley Dill topped scoring with 14 points that included Tivy’s final field goal that accounted for the seven-point margin of victory.
Emma Schumacher put in Tivy’s first bucket of the game and was scoreless again until she had two more field goals during the first three minutes of the final period ,which helped boost Tivy in front 39-33 after the Cougars had knotted the score. Tivy’s defense and offense combined to outscore the Cougars 11-4 over the final eight minutes.
Wheatfall and Maddie Fiedler pointed during Tivy’s fourth quarter spurt as well, finishing with four and two points. Kincaid’s trey moved the needle slightly for Tivy in the third quarter when the Cougars threatened to move in front. Desiree Abrigo and Alvarado each put in two points.
Included over the final five games is an away game at Boerne Champion, which Tivy found itself tied with record-wise at 7-2. Champion did beat Tivy 42-40 in the first game between the two. San Antonio Wagner entered the final few games leading the district with a 9-0 mark.
LADY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON
Friday, Jan. 20
Tivy 44, Canyon 37
Tivy – 11 10 12 11 -- 44
Canyon -- 5 10 18 4 -- 37
Tivy – Riley Dill 5-1-1-14, Solaya Gorham 4-0-3-11, Emma Schumacher 3-0-0-6, Addie Kincaid 0-1-0-3, Kyra Wheatfall 2-0-0-4, Desire Alvarado 1-0-0-2, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2, Maddie Fiedler 1-0-0-2
Canyon – M. McFall 6-0-1-13, Black 3-1-2-11, Wommack 2-0-0-4, Sauceda 0-1-0-3, Molina 0-1-0-3, K. McFall 0-0-2-2, Aldrich 0-0-1-1,
Halftime: Tivy 21, Canyon 15
Free Throws: Tivy – 4 of 11 (36.3-percent); Canyon – 6 of 12 (50-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Dill (1), Kincaid (1); Canyon – Sauceda (1), Molina (1), Black (1)
