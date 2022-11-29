Spikes split with Boerne Voss

Hal Peterson Middle School basketball Spikes returned after Thanksgiving to split games with Boerne Voss on Monday night.
Spikes 8A
At Voss, the HPMS 8A team lost 45-34.
Caleb Elliston was high-point Spike with 11.
Caleb Peschel tossed in six, followed by five each by Ethan Rendon, Trevin Vergara and Brandon Montoya, while two came from Gerardo Delgadillo.
Spikes 8B
Also at Voss, the 8B Spikes dropped their game 37-15.
Zayden Long and Trevon Holmes scored three points each for HPMS.
Two apiece were from Logan Spalding, Jackson Clemons, Jayden Caliendo, and Denton Taylor. Emilio Men added one.
Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym, HPMS won big in the 7A game over Boerne Voss, 79-25.
Kenyon Armelin led the way with 34 points.
Josh Wheatfall poured in another 25, and chipping away with more baskets were Aden Baldwin with eight, Franciso Ramos with seven, Jack Valentine with three, and Tony Montoya with two.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team came out on top over Voss 38-28.
Logan Kileen had 10 points for the Spikes.
Christian Benavides came away with eight points, Jonathan Tienda had six, four were from Jonathan Anderson, three by Logan Dunbar, two each by Andres Olguin, Jaiden Castillo and Brezlen Paine, and Charles Eastland had one.
All HPMS team take on Boerne South on Monday, Dec. 5 when the seventh graders are again at home and the eight is at South.
