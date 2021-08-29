Lady Antlers win hard-fought championship match against F'burg

In the days leading up to Tivy’s classic rivalry on the football field, it was timely that the Highway 16 rivals clashed in the Gold Bracket championship match of the TFND Volleyball Tournament on Saturday to cap the weekend as a lead-in to what always seems to be a heated meetings between the school’s athletic teams.
Saturday’s championship session did not disappoint, based on scores of 27-25, 25-22, with the Lady Antlers taking the win and the trophy.
“It was a good championship match for us. The girls responded and pushed back. We’ve got to finish matches like this. I’m proud of how they kept their composure and adjusted. Fredericksburg is playing well at this stage of the season,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
The weekend win marks Tivy’s second such victory of the season over the Billies, both coming at Antler Gym.
The Lady Antlers staged a comeback from a 17-12 deficit in set one to eventually go ahead 19-17, but had to withstand the Billies’ own rally that tied the set 24-24.
Ally Scheidle’s kill eked Tivy ahead 26-25 and Karlyn Dyal finished off Fredericksburg when the Billies failed to handle her serve.
Down by five earlier, the Lady Antlers broke Fredericksburg’s serve to make the score 13-17 and Scheidle served six straight points that put Tivy up.
Scheidle had 14 kills, eight digs, and two aces against the Billies.
The two rivals engaged in another spirited affair in the second set where Tivy broke in front 7-2 only to have the Billies refuse to go away, tying up the Lady Antlers five times. The final deadlock was 22-22. Taylor Kubacak notched the final three service points with assistance from a block by Hailey Davis that ended Fredericksburg’s hopes of going to a third set.
Kubacak finished the match with one ace, 12 assists, six kills, and eight digs.
Davis made five kills, five digs, and had one block for the Lady Antlers. Tyler Elkins dug 12 balls.
Scheidle, Kubacak, Davis and Elkins, were named All-Tournament and Scheidle also added Tournament MVP to her list of awards.
Getting solid contributions from each player, additional Tivy stats showed Stella Hendricks at three kills and six digs, Dyal with two aces, seven assists and two digs while two digs each were chipped in by Emma Miller and Grace Copeland.
“I am very, very proud of this team. The kids continue to grow and work together as a strong unit. We have team effort and contributions coming from everywhere leading us to success,” said Coates.
The title match win pushed Tivy to 16-8 overall, and now the bulk of 26-5A matches comprise the schedule. Of Tivy’s next 15 matches, 14 are district meetings.
Advancing to the championship
In advancing to the title tilt, the Lady Antlers fended off Pflugerville Weiss and Austin McCallum in semi-final and quarter-final action.
Tivy beat Weiss 25-19, 25-18.
In the first set, the Lady Antlers finally got some space between itself and the Wolves at 23-19 after Scheidle’s hit found a gap between defenders to break serve and Miller’s serving was aided by Davis’ set-clinching block which was one of six she had against the Wolves. She also had an ace.
There were three ties and Weiss led once at 2-1 in the second set, but when Davis managed one of her blocks the score raised to 10-9 for Tivy and the Lady Antlers simply continued to pull away to the victory that catapulted them into the championship against Fredericksburg. Hendricks had a kill that made the score 24-18 and Weiss hit the ball out of bounds for Tivy’s set winner. Hendricks whipped the Wolves for 10 kills.
Kubacak’s assisted 16 times and served an ace. Scheidle aced and had 17 digs. Elkins contributed 17 digs and Miller aced a serve.
Austin McCallum fell 25-15, 25-19.
Tivy broke McCallum’s serve early in the first set, going up 1-0 and never trailed. The Lady Antlers led by as many as nine on three occasions before eventually winning by 10 after Davis blocked a shot and delivered a kill that complimented Elkins’ second-time-around serving.
There were four lead changes and five ties in set two before Davis put down the kill that gave Tivy a 16-15 advantage that the Lady Antlers continued building on. Hendericks’ kill accounted for the final point.
Scheidle led total kills with seven, aced four serves and had 14 digs. Kubacak had 13 assists. Davis made two blocks.
Pool play
Friday’s pool play determined whether teams advanced to the Gold or Silver Bracket.
Tivy swept all three opponents in its pool by beating Killeen, Bandera and El Paso Riverside.
Tivy hopped Killeen’s Kangaroos 25-13, 25-2. Bandera lost 25-21, 25-13, Riverside was handed set losses 25-7, 25-12.
Scheidle topped TIvy with a total of 34 kills for all three matches and tallied 20 digs.
Kubacak’s pool play serving included five aces. Dyal ended day one with 28 assists. Grace Copeland registered a pair of blocks.
Dictrict play opens
Earlier in the week,The Lady Antlers began the District 26-5A portion of their volleyball season by beating Alamo Heights 25-22, 24-26, 14-25, 25-23, 15-7 on Tuesday.
Tivy received a myriad of efforts in the comeback after being down 2-1 in sets, spearheaded by Ally Scheidle’s 21 kills, two aces, and 25 digs.
Taylor Kubacak added 15 kills, 28 assists, and 12 digs. Stella Hendricks put down a dozen kills and had two blocks. Tyler Elkins served three aces and made 21 digs. Karlyn Dyal went off for 25 assists and 11 digs. Hailey Davis at three and Ally Finch with one added to blocked shots. Emma Miller came away with 14 digs.
“It was a great team effort with contributions from everywhere,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Junior Varsity
Tivy’s junior varsity volleyball team got its first win of the year by talking its district opener with Alamo Heights 24-26, 25-22, 25-13 Judah Davis helped in two categories with eight kills and 17 digs.
Madellyn Fiedler dished nine assists, served two aces and had two blocks. Jordan Clayton also had a pair of aces and Solaya Gorham added two blocks as well.
The Lady Antlers will continue loop play on Tuesday when they host San Antonio Veterans Memorial at Antler Gym. Freshmen and JV teams will play at 5:15 p.m. and varsity will take take the court at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.