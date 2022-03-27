Zirkel, Hendricks shine in Chicken Express All-Star game
Tivy’s Ashlee Zirkel and Seth Hendricks, from left, made an impact on their respective teams with 7 and 8 points, respectively, during play in Saturday’s Chicken Express All-Star game.

 tony gallucci

FREDERICKSBURG – Tivy’s selections to the Chicken Express All-Star Basketball game represented themselves well as their South teams came away with wins.

Ashlee Zirkel had a three-pointer and two regular field gals for a total of seven points in the South’s 70-58 victory over the North.

Zirkel added three steals, two assist and two rebounds in her final high school game.

She will be playing soccer at Baylor University when the 2022-2023 school year comes around.

Seth Hendricks scored eight points during the South’s 126-125 win in the boys’ game.

