SAN ANTONIO -- A pair of fifth place varsity finishes highlighted competition for Our Lady of the Hills’ track and field athletes at the San Antonio Cornerstone Warrior Relays held Thursday.
Freshman Brooke Johns clocked 30.28 in the girls' 200 meters in her very first high school race and Hawk senior Tres Cervantes timed 24.89 in the varsity boys' 200 for points.
OLH did manage a 10th place in the same 200 meters when Michael Barraza came across in 25.83 and Deacon Cruz was 14th in 27.74.
Barraza ran 12.45 for 11th in the 100 meters where Cruz placed 15th at 13.15.
Dallen Herndon threw 60-6 for 12th in boy's discus.
Junior varsity participants were Isabella Flores coming in 10th in the girls 400 meters, and Colt Sapp ninth in the boys 800 and 11th in the 400.
OLH travels to Marble Falls for its next competition Saturday, March 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.