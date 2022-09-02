Lady Spikes struggle against La Vernia, 8B takes win

Hal Peterson Middle School netted one win in four matches against La Vernia on Thursday, taking down the Lady Bears in 8B action.
Lady Spikes 8A
In La Vernia, the Lady Spikes 8A team lost two straight matches, 19-25, 20-25.
Abigail Smithson served eight points, Brynn Lidiak added four, Lilyanna Gonzales and Rylan Adams managed three each, Rylie Coates served two and Savannah Dicicco recorded one.
Lidiak and Gonzales tallied one ace apiece.
Three kills each were hammered down by Coates, Dicicco and Jill Stebbins, while Adams and Brooke Bailey put across one.
Smithson and Coates were high assisters with five and three, respectively. Lauren Holland pitched in one.
Top blocker was Stebbins with two, followed by one each from Smithson, Adams, Coates, Dicicco and Baley.
Lidiak logged four digs and Coates one.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team gained a three-set win, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21.
High server was Eme Evans with 14 points, which included nine aces.
Danica Blaker served nine with three aces. Antonella Brown finished with six points, Karlynn Way had four and Rhiley Miller made one.
Evans wound up with four kills, Miller added three, while two each were from Blaker and Way. A single kill was recorded by Lauren Cummings.
Assists leaders were Way with five and Brown with three.
Digs showed Way having six, Brown and A.J. McDonald getting four each, two going to Cummings and one apiece for Blaker and Lyla Earl.
Ace serves were scored for Way and Miller.
Lady Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym, HPMS’ 7A team lost 10-25, 13-25.
The stat line for digs was represented by Brady Cooksey (8), Walker Richards (4), Sloane Hendricks (2), Lani Kincaid (2), Riley Russ (2), Campbell Neal (2), and Hinley Imel (1).
Kincaid posted two kills. Richards and Cooksey managed single blocks. Cooksey also pitched in two assists and had an ace.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team suffered straight sets losses, 4-25, 9-25.
Highlights for the Lady Spikes 7B team were Bryntlee Vasquez getting three digs and Natalie Garcia having two digs. McKenna Lackey and Alivia Huffman finished with one dig apiece.
All teams play Thursday, Sep. 8 when the eighth grade teams host Boerne Voss and the seventh grade teams travel to Boerne. Match times are 5 and 6 p.m.
