Lady Antlers close season with loss to SAVM

The Lady Antlers closed out their softball campaign with an 11-3 home field loss against San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday in a game that had semi-playoffs at stake.
“A playoff spot came down between us, Veterans and Boerne Champion. If we had beaten Veterans then we would have been forced to have a playoff to determine something for bi-district,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley.
Tivy (12-13, 5-9) trailed 4-2 when the Patriots blew things wide open by sending a dozen players to the plate in the top of the seventh, resulting in seven runs.
Veterans Memorial posted three other innings where the Patriots had six or more batters taking cuts, and loaded the bases four times during the game.
Brooke Jaeger and Mia Estrada scored for Tivy in the fifth to get the Lady Antlers within 3-2.
Jaeger, on base as a courtesy runner for catcher Shayla Roth, stole second moved to third off a sacrifice bunt from Makenzie Roman, and scored when Estrada’s hard grounder was misplayed.
Estrada advanced to second base, and came home when Leilah Rodriguez doubled.
Roman put up Tivy’s final run of the year when she led off the seventh with a walk, and came in after Rodriguez singled.
Rodriguez’ two hits were among seven for Tivy, and one hit each was by Kyra Wheatfall, Nezi Chinchilla, Jordyn Joy, Blazie Walker, and Estrada. Wheatfall, Walker, Rodriguez, and Jaeger stole bases.
Joy was rocked for 13 hits, seven earned runs, and six walks while striking out seven.
“Joy finished with 240 strikeouts, and we stole 122 bases. Those are things we will build on as we try and grow our culture,” said Shirley who finished his first season as Tivy’s head coach.
Post game activities honored the team’s seniors, six players and one manager.
Estrada, Chinchilla, Walker, Makenzie Roman, Kenley Tackett, and Riley Dill suited up for Tivy while Isabell Roman served as student manager.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL
Friday, April 21
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 -- 3 7 6
VETERANS MEMORIAL -- 2 0 0 1 0 1 7 -- 11 13 2
DBL: Leilah Rodriguez
SB: Kyra Wheatfall, Blazie Walker, Rodriguez, Brooke Jaeger
LP: Jordyn Joy (7 innings, 13 hits, 7 K’s, 7 earned runs, 6 walks)
