BLANCO – Tivy’s golf girls team finished seventh at Vaaler Creek Course in Blanco on Monday in what was listed on the schedule as District Preview Play.
The District 26-5A event will be held at the same course in April, so Monday’s action was a chance for the Lady Antlers to test themselves against the terrain.
Tivy’s team score of 370 was one better than Austin Vandergrift.
Raleygh Simpson was the top Lady Antler, shooting an 81. Paige Foster carded 91, Taylor Kubacak scored 93, Avery Frerman 105 and Aby Hudsonpillar 109.
The top four lowest scores count towards team totals.
“The scores were pretty high across board, but the course was fantastic. Paige was a bright spot and all of the girls fought well,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
First through sixth places showed San Antonia Antonian, Lake Travis Red, Austin Anderson, San Antonio Reagan No. 1, Lake Travis Black, and San Antonio Reagan No. 2.
