Spikes sweep Loma Alta

Peterson Middle School eighth grade football teams posted shutouts over Loma Alta in games played on the road in Castroville to open the season Thursday night.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes won 8A team brought home a 38-0 win.
A 15-yard rushing touchdown by George Eastland was set up by a nice scramble and pass from Collin Rose to T.K. Davis. The extra point kick was good by Jake Zirkel.
Davis Caraway scored on a 20-yard run.
Eastland ran 17 yards for another score, which Zirkel followed up with a successful PAT kick.
President Calamaco intercepted a Loma Alta pass and followed up by catching a 32-yard touchdown pass from Rose. Zirkel added the point after.
Anthony Falcon rushed for the final touchdown, going 18 yards. Zirkel capped scoring with another extra point kick.
Tomas Arreola had a 30-yard kick return to open the game and defensive efforts by Braden Borkowsky with a tackle for a loss and Mikkel Pieper with a fumble recovery were commended.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team won 16-0.
Touchdowns were scored by Tyler Langbein on a 7-yard run and Kaeden Rodriguez from 9-yards out on a reverse play.
Two points came from the defense when Juan Sierra had a sack that resulted in a safety.
More defensive highlights were provided by tackles for losses by Joey Garza and Tait Sonnenberg.
Dillon Poer’s 20-yard catch, an 18-yard run by Chad Rasberry and Hilton Bock’s 40 yards rushing rounded out more offense.
Spikes 7B
In the Spikes 7B game, the HPMS won 33-12 at their new facility located at the new middle school.
Offensive standouts included Christian Vela with a pair of 55-yard kickoff returns that went for touchdowns, Denton Taylor adding two touchdown runs of 50-yards each and Joseph Diaz scoring on a 25-yard run.
Vela, Taylor, and Denley Landrum all had extra-point runs.
For the defense Amado Hernandez had six sacks, Joseph Diaz also had several tackles for losses and Madden Brooks was credited with a touchdown saving tackle.
The Spikes’ next home game is Tuesday, Sep. 14 against Boerne Voss with the eighth grade teams taking the field. Seventh graders will be on the road.
Spikes 7A game reports were not available
