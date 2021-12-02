Lady Antlers open district with big win over Heights

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers busted loose their usual brand of basketball on the Alamo Heights Lady Mules and the result was a District 26-5A opening basketball win by a score of 50-25 on Tuesday in road game action.
Tivy’s defense recorded 22 steals, deflected 14 balls, blocked three shots and snagged 14 rebounds among Tivy’s total 27.
Offensively, Stella Hendricks scored a season-high 14 points, while managing seven of the team’s steals when on defense.
Ashlee Zirkel came up with 13 points and eight assists to generate involvement from the entire roster. Zirkel also blocked a shot.
Riley Dill finished with eight points, led rebounds with nine and also swatted away a shot.
Jaida Davis added six points. Emma Schumacher pitched in three, while two apiece were credited to Desiree Abrigo, Solaya Gorham, and Amelia Balser.
Tivy travels to Rockport for tournament games over the weekend.
LADY ANTLERS v ALAMO HEIGHTS – NOV. 30
TIVY 12 16 12 10 (50)
ALAMO HEIGHTS 4 4 2 15 (25)
TIVY Stella Hendricks 6-0-2-14, Ashlee Zirkel 5-1-0-13, Riley Dill 4-0-0-8, Jaida Davis 3-0-0-6, Emma Schumacher 0-1-0-3, Amelia Balser 1-0-0-2, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2, Solaya Gorham 1-0-0-2
ALAMO HEIGHTS Giles 4-0-1-9, Brown 2-0-1-5, T. Anderson 1-0-1-3, Anderson 1-0-0-2, Der 0-0-2-2, Baker 1-0-0-2, Gutierrez 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 28, Alamo Heights 8
3 Pointers: Tivy Schumacher (1), Zirkel (1)
Assists: Zirkel (8)
Steals: Hendricks (7)
Rebounds: Dill (9)
FT’s: Tivy 6-2 (33-percent), Alamo Heights 16-5 (31,2-percent)
