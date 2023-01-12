Mein records 46 points to lead Hawks to first victory

Our Lady of the Hills checked several things off its list of things to do when the Hawks hosted Cedar Park Summit on District 5-2A boys’ basketball Tuesday, Jan. 10 with the most notable being that the Hawks got the win, 50-46.
Jake Mein singlehandedly outscored the Eagles when he poured in 46 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two assists.
Francis Arredondo dished 14 assists mostly to Mein, although Faviel Rodelo and Cris Angel each had single two-point field goals.
Hayden Juenke was a big difference maker, according to head OLH Brock Kenyon, by taking down 15 rebounds.
The victory was OLH’s first of the year, and snapped an 11-game losing streak that stretched back to last season’s bi-district defeat. OLH’s initial win out the Hawks at 1-10 overall and 1-4 inside the district.
The point totals reflected OLH’s most points scored and fewest allowed for any games this season. Previous high was 40 scored by the Hawks against Austin Waldorf in December, and OLH allowed 50 in the same contest, which marked the fewest given up before the win over Cedar Park Summit.
