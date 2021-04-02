Tivy's Simpson moves on to regional tournament

BLANCO — Tivy freshman Raleygh Simpson continued her standout season after turning in a regional-qualifying showing at the District 26-5A girls golf tournament held March 29-30 at Vaaler Creek Course in Blanco.
Simpson was the only Lady Antler to reach the postseason after Tivy’s No. 1 team finished fifth and the Lady Antlers’ No. 2 team followed in seventh place. The top two teams advance to regional, while the top two individuals who are not on an advancing team also qualify. Simpson was the top individual under that format, finishing fourth overall.
The regional tournament is April 19-20 at Hyatt Hill Country Course in San Antonio.
“The team really struggled, but Raleygh is going on,” Tivy head coach Wes Hale said.
Simpson’s best day was the second round when she came in with a 77 after shooting an 80 on Day 1 to total 157.
Of Tivy’s nine golfers, five had better scores on Day 2. Taylor Kubacak, also a freshman, carded 94 on the first day for her best round and placed 22nd overall. Paige Foster shot 100 for her first round and was 27th, while Emma Miller’s best score came on Day 2 with a 102 en route to a 31st finish. Bella Barziza was 32nd and shot 110 on Day 2, Hannah Davis posted 109 on the second day and came in 33rd, and Kenady Cooley was in on Day 1 at 113 and wound up 35th. Abby Hudsonspillar went out on the second round and shot 117. Avery Freeman’s best round was Day 1 with 120 and 40th place at the end of the tourney.
Simpson, Kubacak, Foster, Barziza and Davis made up Tivy’s No. 1 lineup, and Miller, Cooley, Hudsonspillar and Freeman comprised the Lady Antlers’ No. 2 team.
Team standings showed Alamo Heights Blue in first, followed by Boerne Champion Navy, Heights Gold, Champion White, Tivy No. 1, Dripping Springs and Tivy No. 2.
-----
In boys’ golf action, Tivy closed out its season with sixth and 11th-place team finishes at this week’s District 26-5A boys’ tournament at Vaaler Creek Course in Blanco and had an individual among the top dozen of a crowded 72-player field.
Lake Audrain‘s second-day round of 78 gave him 166 for 12th place and paced Tivy’s Blue team that was in the upper half of a dozen units.
The Blue team finished behind Boerne Champion Navy, Alamo Heights Blue, Dripping Springs No. 1, New Braunfels Canyon No. 1 and Champion White. Dripping Springs No. 2, Heights Gold, Buda Johnson, Canyon No. 2, Tivy Gold and Seguin rounded out the list.
Remaining Blue members Devon Schneider, Andrew Bin, Phillip Apffel and Daniel Sieker finished 26-28-32-35, respectively.
Tivy’s Golds were led by Cade Secor in 51st place, Isaac Huff in 52nd, Seth Mabry going 57th and Luke Roberts being 64th.
The top two teams and two high individuals not part of a team advanced to regionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.