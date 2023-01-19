Lady Hawks fight hard before falling 35-30 to Concordia

Our Lady of the Hills came up with an intense effort against Round Rock Concordia before falling short, 35-30, in a girls TAPPS District 5-2A basketball game played Tuesday, Jan. 17 on the Lady Hawks home court.
OLH fell to Concordia by eight points in a first round matchup.
Tania Angel had 15 points for OLH ghat included a trio of treys.
JoJo Arredondo donated seven points to the cause, Escandra Esparaza had four, and two each were from Maya Mein and Taylor Bloom.
