Lady Antlers blanked by Pieper

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers dropped to 2-3-2 in District 26-5A girls’ soccer when Comal Pieper shut them out 4-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Stella Hendricks had four shots for one of Tivy’s positive and Ashley Cale had one. Taylor McCrory had seven saves.
“Pieper is a good team. We were short on personnel, but we fought with everything we had, and never gave up,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.