San Saba, Junction blast Center Point

JUNCTION — Center Point’s eight runs were not enough to overcome Junction’s early-inning explosion in an 18-8 loss to the Eagles Friday in District 28-2A play.
Center Point managed eight hits, led by Joseph Fuentes’ three and two each by Clay Vincent and Nick Zuercher. Ashton Kettinger added a solo hit.
Vincent drove in three runs, Zuercher plated two more, and Logan Burley and Kettinger added single RBIs. Runs were scored by Vincent and Kettinger with two each and one apiece from Burley, Jaron Cooper, Fuentes and Jeremyah Vela.
Cooper, Derrick Dominguez and Vincent combined for nine strikeouts on the mound but also totaled 18 walked batters.
Earlier in the week, San Saba axed the Pirates 15-4 in 28-2A opening-game action Tuesday at Pirate Field.
Center point grabbed the lead with three runs in the first inning and wound up with seven hits, but the Armadillos rallied with five-run bursts in both the third and sixth innings and shelled the Pirates’ pitching for 21 hits.
Burley and Fernando Rivera had two hits each for Center Point, and Zuercher, Cooper and Vela followed with one hit apiece. Rivera counted a double among his pops, while Burley and Vela stole a pair of bases.
Zuercher drove in two runs and Cooper and Vela one each, and run scoring came from Burley, Vincent, Zuercher and Rivera.
Zuercher was the Pirates’ starting pitcher, lasting five innings where he allowed 14 hits, five earned runs and walked four while striking out four. Dominguez tossed two frames of relief and struck out two while walking the same amount.
The loss placed Center Point off to 0-2 in district and 2-5 overall.
