Lady Spikes split with Boerne Voss

Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams broke even in Thursday night volleyball matches with Boerne Voss, taking wins at the eighth grade level, while losing some close sets in seventh grade matches.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team protected its home court by winning in two sets, 25-2, 25-17.
Service points were paced with 18 by Brooke Bailey and 10 from Brynn Lidiak.
Rylie Coates produced four points on serve. Rylan Adams added three, while one each was from Lauren Holland and Abigail Smithson.
Assists leaders were Bailey with nine, Coates with four, Smithson with three and Adams with two.
Aces were thrown down by Bailey with three, Lidiak and Adams with two, with Holland and Smithson contributing one apiece.
Smithson went for four digs. Bailey came up with two, while Lidiak and Adams each had one dig.
Adams loaded up six kills. Jilian Stebbins ripped five. Coates zipped four. Smithson pounded two and one kill each came from Charlotte Copeland and Savannah Dicicco.
Coates blocked five Voss shots and Stebbins recorded three blocks on the night.
Lady Spikes 8B
In HPMS 8B sets, the Lady Spikes won 25-21, 25-20.
Earning service points for the Lady Spikes were Rhiley Miller (7), Antonella Brown (6), Karlynn Way (6), Danica Blaker(4), Lauren Cummings (4), and Gracie Thomas (1).
Kills leaders were Miller with six, Eme Evans getting three, Audrey Nelson also with three, Way at two, Thomas with two and Ava Dominguez with one.
Ace servers included Miller and Way getting two each and one apiece coming from Cummings and Evans.
Digging for saves were AJ McDonald (5), Miller (3), Brown (2), Way (2), Cummings (1), Emmery Davila (1), and Dominguez (1).
Brown led assists with eight and Way had six.
Lady Spikes 7A
At Voss’ home gym, the Lady Sikes 7A team lost 18-25, 21-25.
Lani Kincaid had logged two kills, four aces and three digs.
Brady Cooksey finished with two kills, three aces, and five digs. Riley Russ added one ace and four digs.
Brenna Davila pitched in two aces and four digs. Sloane Hendricks contributed one kill and two digs. Walker Richards finished with one kill and two digs. Hinley Imel posted one kill and Merrick Land pulled out two digs.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team went three sets before losing 23-25, 25-23, 20-25.
Byntlee Vasquez recorded one kill, two aces and one dig.
Natalie Garcia pitched in four aces and three digs. Madison Clark finished with five aces.
Bayley Boyle logged one block. Leah Peschel had two saves and one dig. Peyton Lewis posted one kill and two blocks.
McKenna Lackey got underneath two digs, while Alivia Huffman served four aces and added two digs.
All teams play Boerne South on Thursday with eighth graders at home again and seventh grade squads at Boerne. Match times are 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.