Champion breaks open tight matches to defeat Tivy

BOERNE – Tivy and Boerne Champion were locked in tight team tennis competition after doubles action Tuesday, but Champion dominated singles during what became Tivy’s 10-4 defeat in District 26-5A court action.
Despite the loss, Tivy (11-7, 3-2) has still qualified for postseason matches.
Tivy trailed only 3-4 after boys’ doubles and its mixed duo racked up wins.
Ernest Chedzoy-Braden Stehling and Luke Green-Micah Garrett won out as Tivy’s number one and three doubles. Chedzoy-Stehling won 6-1, 6-1 and Green-Garrett went three sets before winning.
Sara Bowers and Evan Salinas took mixed doubles and Salinas was victorious on the singles side as well.
“Ernest and Braden won decisively. Luke and Micah pulled out a third set victory to keep the match close,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen. “And the girls played their best tennis to date, but couldn't get a win, except for mixed doubles. Carlee Wren took her girl to a tie breaker in the first set and Ariel green took her girl to three sets. Other than that, games were hard to come by. Overall, we have doubled our level of play since the start of the season. I am very proud of every player."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.