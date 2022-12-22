Lady Pirates fight hard in scrimmage against Bandera

Center Point’s fledging soccer program gave a good account of itself for most of its latest scrimmage against another long-established program when the Lady Pirates hosted Bandera at the Kerrville Soccer Complex Monday, Dec. 19.
Class 4A Bandera wound up out-scoring Center Point 5-0 with all goals coming in the second half, including three within three minutes. Bandera’s first goal came just 30 seconds into the second half.
Up until the flurry of goal-slinging by the Lady Bulldogs, the Lady Pirates were handling everything thrown at them, evidenced by four saves registered by goalie Briana Camacho in the first half that ended 0-0.
Camacho moved from in front of the net to begin the second half and went to play the field before re-adjusting to goalie again when Bandera went ahead 4-0. Camacho allowed Bandera’s final goal and wound up with five total saves.
“Briana was aggressive coming out the keeper’s box,” said boys’ head coach Anthony Peralta who filled in for usual coach Lovey Ortiz. Ortiz also has assigned basketball duties for Center Point and was with the team at D’Hanis.
Center Point had four athletes at the basketball game and suited up 13 players, which left Peralta with only two subs. Several, like Camacho, have played soccer for some time and others not so much.
“The girls want to play and there is growth since the beginning of the program. We need stronger passing and to be consistent defensively. It was a good defensive game in the first half,” said Peralta.
Cited for their performances away from the net were Liliana Espinoza, Andrea Arzola and Maria Diaz. The trio’s strength showed itself with a number of booming kickbacks downfield that assisted Camacho for being peppered with more shots by Bandera.
