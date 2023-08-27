Tivy freshmen open with 28-14 win over Medina Valley

CASTROVILLE – Tivy’s freshmen football team started its season off with an opening 101-yard kickoff return by Aiden Zavala for a touchdown Thursday, Aug. 2, and the youngest Antlers doubled up Medina Valley 28-14.
Seth Shuler connected with Zavala for a 34-yard TD pass, and found Jackson Kerth in the end zone for a 6-yard scoring completion all in the first half. Zavala kicked the extra points after two TD’s.
In the second half Shuler connected with Madden Brooks for a 44-yard strike, ending Shuler’s game with three TD passes.
Evan Batts with a pair of 15-yard catches, Wesley Miller with a snag and Cooper Jaimes rushing with a gain of 40 yards kept the chains moving.
Defensively, Carter Diaz had an interception, while tackles for losses were made by Gerardo Delgadillo, Kerth. Ryan Balser, Cooper Cooksey, and Jaimes.
The freshmen Antlers host Comal Davenport this Thursday, Aug. 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.