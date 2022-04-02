Salinas, Bowers take bronze at district tourney

HELOTES –Evan Salinas and Sara Bowers may have entered the District 26-5A tennis tournament unseeded, but when competition was completed Friday the mixed doubles tandem showed why they were contenders in practically every contest they competed in during the season by having an opportunity to qualify for regional.
Salinas and Bowers eventually finished third, one spot off from regional, when they opened by beating fourth seeded Alamo Heights 6-4, 6-1.
Number one seed Dripping Springs outserved Salinas-Bowers in the semifinals, but defeating New Braunfels Canyon’s third ranked duo 6-3, 6-4 set up a playback against Boerne Champion.
The Chargers won 6-1, 6-4 over Salinas-Bowers and took the second regional berth from district.
Other rounds involving Tivy, included Braden Stehling and Ernest Chedzoy
finishing fourth in boys’ doubles, Micah Garrett and Luke Green (boys’ doubles), Carolina Chedzoy and Carlee Wren (girls’ doubles), and Aaron Peschel (boys’ singles).
In the semifinals Stehling-Chedzoy lost 6-0, 6-1 to top seed Alamo Heights, then lost the third place match 6-2, 6-1 to third seed Dripping Springs. Garrett-Green, Chedzoy-Wren, and Peschel won first round matches, but lost in quarterfinals action.
All matches took place at Northside ISD Tennis Center.
