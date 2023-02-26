HPMS takes two titles, shows improvement

Hal Peterson Middle School teams earned championships for the second straight week and made improvements to their team standings in another when Lady Spikes and Spikes competed in the Boerne North Track and Field Meet held at Boerne ISD Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Lady Spikes and Spikes host their own Peterson Relays Wednesday, March 1 at Antler Stadium starting at 4 p.m.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The eighth grade Lady Spikes claimed nine first places when they ran, threw, and jumped their way to 210 points, which easily bettered second place Boerne South’s 152, Fredericksburg’s 124, and Boerne North’s 113.
It marked the team’s second straight meet title.
Gracie Thomas won individual firsts in the 100 meters (13.2), 200 (27.31, long jump (15-10), and triple jump (32-7 1/2), and was a member of the gold medal 4x100 that ran 53.57.
Eme Evans, Lily Gonzalez and Karlynn Way completed the 4x100, while Evans was a solo winner of the 400 meters (63.9).
Paulina Orta finished first in the 800 meters (2:34), and was one of the legs of the first place 4x400 (4:29).
Brooke Bailey, Paige Doty and Addison Romack also ran the 4x00.
Julia Veurink gave the Lady Spikes field gold when she polevaulted 7-6.
Second places were won by Bailey in the 100-meter hurdles (18.71), Orta in the 400 (65.6), Lauren Holland in the 1600 (6:13), and Lyla Early at pole vault (7-0).
Bailey ran 55.54 for third in the 300 hurdles, and remaining thirds came from Way at high jump (4-2), Evans in long jump (14-8), and Abigail Smithson in the 400 (67.0).
Fourth place points were contributed by Holland during the 2400, Sylvia Westra in the 100 hurdles), Dana Blaker at high jump, Lauren Cummings in pole vault, Evans in triple jump, and Charlotte Copeland throwing discus.
Audrey Nelson (2400), Gonzalez (300 hurdles), Evans (200), Cummings (1600), and Daisy Lovelady (discus) gave the team fifth place points.
Ava Campos took sixth place in triple jump.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The seventh grade girls moved from third place at their previous meet and into second place at North’s event.
HPMS scored 154 points to trail Boerne South (281), but beat out Boerne North (106 1/2), and Fredericksburg (53 1/2).
Helping along with first places were Bayley Boyle in the 100 meters (13.8), Summer Fahey in the 400 (65.5), and Lani Kincaid pole vaulting (6-6).
Second place finishes went to Brady Cooksey in the 2400 (10:03), Fahey in the 800 (2:36), Kenleigh Honeycutt at pole vault (6-6), Walker Richards in discus (61-8 1/2), and the 40200 relay running 2:01 behind Madison Clark, Johana Garcia-Ortiz, Payton Lewis and Boyle.
Third place athletes were Hattie Gilbreath in the 2400 (10:06), Shelbie Cherwinski in the 100 (14.6), and Fahey in the 200 (30.4).
Cherwinski, Garcia-Ortiz, Merrick Land, and Wheatlyn Michael came in fourth in the 4x100, and individual fourths were turned in by Alivia Huffman in the 100 hurdles, Sydney Harvey over the 300 hurdles, Madison Clark in high jump, Kincaid at triple jump, and the 4x400 relay with Lyla Farhoudi, Riley Russ, Anaya Garcia, and Garcia-Ortiz.
Sophia Vargas in the 100 meters and high jump, Russ hurdling the 300s, Boyle in the 200, Gilbreath in the 1600, Fahey at long jump, and Richards throwing shotput were good for fifths.
Reeve Taylor at discus, Caylee Torres shotputting, Harvey in the 100 hurdles, Lewis racing the 200, Brady Cooksey in the 1600, and Riley Harmes long jumping all came in sixth.
Spikes eighth grade
The Spikes eighth grade team was third in its team standings when all events were completed.
HPMS had 136 points to lead Boerne South which had 117. Leading was Boerne North (198), and Fredericksburg (150). HPMS failed to score in high jump, pole vault, long jump, and triple jump.
Evan Batts gave the Spikes first place in the 100 hurdles (16.84), Aiden Zavala scored first in the 200 (24.81), and the 4x400 relay ran 4:01 with Cooper Jaimes, Denton Taylor, Ethan Sleeper, and Phoenix Richards to win the race.
Taylor was second in the 800 (2:18), Sleeper silvered in the 400 (60.45), Wesley Milletr ran runnerup in the 200 (25.66), Jackson Kerth threw the discus 131-8 for second, and the 4x200 relay was timed at 1:41 for second with the foursome of Zavala, Miller, Batts, and Carter Diaz.
Romeo Rodelo in the 2400 (9:13), and Zavala in the 100 meters (12.23) were bronze medalists for the Spikes.
Fourths were courtesy of the 4x100 consisting of JC Caballero, Wesley Maldonado, Madden Brooks, and Clemons Jackson while individual fourth places were from Jaimes in both hurdles races, and Gerardo Delgadillo in the shotput.
Delgadillo in the 400, Batts in the 300 hurdles, and Rodelo in the 1600 gave HPMS some fifth place points.
Richards was sixth in the 2400 while Delgadillo came in the same spot in the 200 meters.
Spikes seventh grade
The seventh grade Spikes left the meet with their second straight team championship after scoring 206 points to outdistance Boerne North with 141, Boerne South at 133, and Fredericksburg with 109.
Solo firsts came from Aden Baldwin in the 100 hurdles (17.02), Kyrin Armelin in the 100 (12.22), 400 (58.72), and 200 (25.26), Noah Macias in the 300 hurdles (46.31), Josh Wheatfall at high jump (5-2) and long jump (19-1/2), and Reid Sonnenberg pole vaulting 6-6. The 4x200 relay (1:47) won its race with legs consisting of Francisco Ramos, Wheatfall, Brevon Escobedo, and Christian Benavides.
Matthew Anson in the 2400 (9:02), Macias in the 100 hurdles (18.31), Baldwin in the 300s (48.12), Wheatfall in the 200 (25.84), and Avelino Arreola in the high jump (4-10) tallied individual seconds. Ramos, Macias, Benavides, and Arreola came in second on the 4x100 relay (50.78).
Hudson Cowart’s 2:30 in the 800 meters, Wheatfall going 12.63 in the 100, and Arreola timed at 61.56 for the 400 were all good for thirds.
Owen Bare in the 800, Arreola for the 200, and the 4x400 team of Ramos, Adler Greenbaum, Cowart, and Zach Bloomer placed fourth.
Fifths went to 2400 racer Malakai Ayalya, Baldwin in the 100 meters and high jump, Cowart for the 300s, and Catcher Short in shotput.
Bare had the team’s lone sixth spot in the 1600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.