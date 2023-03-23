Lady Pirates blank Goldthwaite

GOLDTHWAITE -- Center Point finished the first round of District 28-2A softball in third place after the Lady Pirates blanked Goldthwaite 8-0 Tuesday, March 22.
The win solidified Center Point's district record at 5-2.
Kaylee Blackledge limited the Eagles to just two hits, while Center Point smacked Goldthwaite pitching to the tune of 11 hits by eight batters.
Blackledge struckout 11, and walked two. At the plate Blackledge was one of three Lady Pirates garnering a pair of hits.
Blackledge, Maria Diaz, and Grace Geurin all had doubles as part of their efforts.
Lexis Parsons, and Destiny Johnson racked up a double each. Samantha Castaneda, Jasmine Pena, and Hannah Batcheller singled.
Geurin was responsible for three RBI, Diaz two, and Blackledge and Johnson one each.
Blackledge and Castaneda scored twice, and one run each went to Johnson, Diaz, Parsons, and Batcheller.
“It was a team win. Everyone hit except Kahly Mendoza, but she hit one to the right side that led to a run soring, and we made plays on defense. There were 10 outs that were not strikeouts,” said Center Point head coach Kenny King.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE
Tuesday, March 21
R H E
CENTER POINT – 2 3 0 0 0 2 1 -- 8 11 1
GOLDTHWAITE -- 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 2 2
DB: Maria Diaz, Kaylee Blackledge, Grace Geurin, Lexis Parsons, Destiny Johnson
HBP: Samantha Castaneda (2), Geruin
SB: Blackledge (2), Geurin
WP: Blackledge (7 innings, 2 hits, 11 K’s, 2 walks)
