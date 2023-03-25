Watson brings home state powerlifting title for Pirates

ABILENE – Braden Watson is a state champion, and Maurico Gallegos answered the call on his final attempt to claim a bronze medal when the Pirates pair competed at the Texas Hugh School Powerlifting State Championships completed Saturday at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene.
Watson totaled 1,000-pounds on benchpress, deadlift and squat, and was a state record holder, if only briefly. Watson competed in the 114-pounds weight category.
“Braden broke the state squat record with an effort of 390 pounds only for a lifter from Axtel to come right behind him and break it with 395 pounds. But he had the state record nonetheless” said Center Point head coach Mario Laque.
The old squat mark had been 380 pounds.
“I’ve been doing this 23-years, and this was the most competitive state meet I’ve ever seen,” said Laque.
“Mauricio used his deadlift to come from sixth to finish third, and we finished fifth out of 64 teams,” Laque said.
