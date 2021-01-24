Lady Pirates, Pirates come up short in district outings

CENTER POINT — Center Point limited Johnson City to just three points in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Lady Eagles from taking a 31-23 win in District 29-2A girls basketball action Friday.
Center Point’s Kourtney Carmouche had a team-high 11 points and blocked four shots, Kahly Mendoza scored eight points, and Destiny Johnson and Jazmin Gonzalez finished with two points each.
Tanya Macklin grabbed 13 rebounds to lead a trio of Lady Pirate double boarders that also included Carmouche with 12 and Mendoza with 10. Mendoza defended to the tune of six steals and Gonzalez dished two assists.
Center Point has four regular season games remaining and is scheduled to play at Harper Tuesday before hosting San Saba on Friday.
-----
In boys’ hoops play, Center Point recorded some of its most balanced scoring of the season but still came up short after Johnson City escaped with a 57-42 win in District 29-2A action Friday at Pirate Gym.
Nick Zuercher fired in 17 points for the Pirates, Tyler Kelly added another 11, Logan Burley scored 10 and Clay Vincent threw in four.
Zuercher was chairman of the boards with 19 rebounds and Kelly had six in a game where Center Point trailed just 23-22 at half.
Earlier in the week, Center Point’s competitive start was doomed by a dominant second quarter on the part of Goldthwaite, with the end result being a 60-27 defeat for the Pirates in loop road action Tuesday.
Zuercher wound up with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Center Point, which trailed 12-9 after one quarter before the Eagles went on a 21-4 tear in the second.
Burley netted four points on the night, Derrick Dominguez added another three, and Kelly and Alexis Hernandez chipped in two points each.
Center Point (0-13, 0-7) is scheduled to continue district play Tuesday at Harper before coming home Friday to host San Saba.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.