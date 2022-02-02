Lady Antlers spoil Canyon's perfect mark with 34-28 win

NEW BRAUNFELS – Tivy’s Lady Antlers knocked New Braunfels Canyon from the ranks of District 26-5A’s unbeatens by springing a 34-28 defensive masterpiece on the Cougars.
Canyon entered Tuesday’s game with a perfect slate against the district and led Tivy at halftime before the Lady Antlers owned the second half 21-10.
The win placed Tivy at 12-2 with the final two games against Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs being pivotal. Depending on what takes place over the final two outings, Tivy could find itself either tied at the top of the district standings or no worse than second place. Tivy is 22-10 overall.
Emma Schumacher’s 10 points paced Tivy, followed by Riley Dill with seven, Ashlee Zirkel with six, Solaya Gorham with five, Stella Hendricks with four, and Desiree Abrigo with two.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antler junior varsity team fell to New Braunfels Canyon 34-24.
Scoring came by Kyra Wheatfall with seven, Victoria Way with six, Maddy Fiedler with five, Lelani Dunn with four and My Tran Fang with two.
LADY ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON – FEB 1
TIVY 8 5 9 12 (34)
CANYON 11 7 4 6 (28)
TIVY Emma Schumacher 2-2-0-10, Riley Dill 2-0-3-7, Ashlee Zirkel 3-0-0-6, Solya Gorham 1-0-1-5, Stella Hendricks 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 0-0-2-2,
CANYON Black 3-0-2-8, Parnham 3-0-1-7, Vindrine 2-0-1-5, Gloetz 0-1-1-4, Malone 1-0-0-2, Kondazzo 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Canyon 18, Tivy 13
FT’s: Tivy 13-6 (46.1-percent); Canyon 9-5 (55.5-percent)
3’s: Tivy Schumacher (2), Dill (1); Canyon Gloetz (1)
