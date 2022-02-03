Lady Spikes take 3 of 4 games from F'burg

Lady Spikes basketball teams defeated Fredericksburg in three of four games played Wednesday in final preparations for the middle school district tournament.
Lady Spikes 8A
At HPMS, the Lady Spikes 8A team won 49-39 of the Little Billies.
Syrie Nicholas charted 16 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Lady Spikes. Desire Alvarado marked up 10 points, eight rebounds and one steal.
Leilah Rodriguez scored nine, made one steal, and had an assist. Six points were credited to Yaz Lara, four to Addie Kincaid and two apiece came from Ainsley Gilbreath and Juliana Contreras.
Kincaid also added three rebounds and three assists to her totals.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Spikes 8B team won big, 44-13 at Spikes Gym.
Mikayla Garces with 16 points, two rebounds, and five steals led the way for HPMS. Madison Garces added 10 points, made four steals, had two rebounds, and one assist.
Logan Pruitt put in six points, led rebounds with eight and had three steals. Abigayle Maloney and Abigail Watkins both scored three points, while two apiece were by Ryleigh Barney, Coryn Bond and Katelyn Sanders.
Lady Spikes 7A
In Fredericksburg, the Lady Spikes 7A team fell to Fredericksburg 25-22.
Top three scorers for HPMS were Audrey Nelson and Antoniella Brown with five each and Morgan Landrum recorded four points.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B team took its game 27-10 against Fredericksburg.
High pointer was Gracie Thomas with 12.
Rylan Adams with nine, Esther Evans with four and Khyla Brown with two completed scoring.
