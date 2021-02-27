Lady Antlers gun to 4-2 start in opening week

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy’s Jordan Joy scattered 10 hits over three innings, and the Lady Antlers upped their District 26-5A record to 2-0 after pounding San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 12-0, last Tuesday in the Alamo city.
Joy helped her cause on the mound by rapping three hits and driving in three runs, and teammate Christy Medina led the Lady Antlers’ 16-hit parade with four hits.
Tivy’s Olivia Ortiz and Hannah Delgado managed two hits each, and Gabby Watts, Liana Lopez, Ragen Shafer, Amelia Balser and Jaida Davis all added solo hits.
Medina finished with two RBIs, and Watts, Ortiz, Delgado, Shafer and Davis all drove in runs as well.
Scoring runs were Ortiz, Lopez, Medina and Ary Hernandez with two each, while single runs were credited to Delgado, Balser, Tinlee Sanchez and Alyssa Rodriguez.
“The girls are getting it done,” Tivy coach Megan Argones said.
The win was Tivy’s second in two days after the Lady Antlers knocked off Alamo Heights, 12-5, in district and season-opening action Monday at Lady Antler Field.
Tivy blasted out 13 hits for the game and scored 10 runs through the first two innings. Watts led the way with three hits and was among a trio of players who crossed home plate twice. Joy and Delgado also scored twice and rapped two hits apiece, and Olivia Ortiz and Sanchez also managed two hits and had an RBI.
Joy and Sanchez brought across an RBI each, which helped compliment two by Medina. Medina and Shafer rounded out the hit parade with one each. Watts, Joy and Delgado all scored twice, while Ortiz and Medina were responsible for one apiece.
On the mound, Balser and Joy teamed to limit the Mules to only five hits. Balser tossed three innings with three hits and three strikeouts, and Joy went four innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while whiffing five.
Tivy committed only one error in the field.
Later in the week, the Lady Antlers posted a 2-2 record at the Dripping Springs Softball Classic, including a 12-2 rout of Manor in tournament-opening action Thursday. Tivy ripped the Mustangs’ pitching for six runs in the first inning and wound up collecting 15 hits overall. Watts, Joy and Balser led the way with three hits apiece. Sanchez batted across four runs and Joy scored three times.
Balser gave up two hits in four innings of work and struck out one.
Tivy registered 11 hits against Rouse in more tournament action Thursday, with Joy, Delgado, Medina and Ragen Shafer registering two hits each.
Sanchez was responsible for three RBIs and Delgado scored three runs.
Balser struck out five in 3-2/3 innings of pitching while Joy whiffed three in 1-1/3.
The Lady Antlers capped play Thursday with a 10-0 loss to Wolfforth Frenship, then rapped just three hits in a 7-1 setback to Fredericksburg in final tournament action Friday.
Tivy’s hits against Fredericksburg came off the bats of Joy, Delgado and Balser, while the Lady Antlers’ lone run was scored by Delgado off a Sanchez RBI.
Joy started on the mound and went 3-1/3 innings, giving up six hits while striking out one. Balser struck out one batter in just over an inning of relief.
Tivy (2-0, 4-2) is scheduled to host loop rival Kyle Lehman Tuesday and will welcome Medina Valley to town Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.