Antlers finish fifth in district tourney

BLANCO -- Two days of play at the District 26-5A boys’ golf tournament ended Tuesday, March 28 with Tivy finishing fifth out of 11 team at Vaaler Creek Golf Course.
Only the top two teams qualify for regional, and Smithson Valley is sending both its squads to the next level.
“I thought overall we were competitive. The course was in excellent shape. Day one the conditions were very good, but we couldn't quite finish the round. Day two conditions were worse, and we started well but 10, 11, 12, and especially 18 ate our lunch,” said head coach Wes Hale.
Tivy was in fourth place after day one, shooting 337, and wound up with an overall score of 693 when its best four scores were tallied.
Lake Audrain recorded rounds of 78-87 for a total of 165 as the best scoring Antler. Earlier in March when Tivy played 36 holes at the same course, Audrain carded 83-87 for 170.
Philip Apffel posted 80-89 (169) which was six strokes better than previous at Vaaler Creek when he shot 78-97 (175).
Daniel Sieker followed Audrain and Apffel with 179 after rounds of 89-90 which was not as favorable as in earlier competition when he went 85-88 for 173.
Hal Morriss evened rounds of 90-90 for 180, well off his previous performance of 172 (90-82).
Carson Bushong hit 117-108 for 225 which was 15 over his earlier outing at the same course when he shot 102-108 for 210.
Smithson Valley No. 1 is district champion, posting 644 which was two better than Smithson Valley’s No. 2 team (646). Boerne Champion’s first team placed third (649), and Comal Pieper No. 1, which trailed Tivy by five strokes after day one, was fourth (689).
Behind Tivy were Boerne Champion-II (701), New Braunfels Canyon-I (743), NB Canyon-II (822), Seguin (836), San Antonio Veterans Memorial (882), and Piper-II (981).
