Lady Pirates down SA Lee Academy

SAN ANTONIO – Center Point gained another District 29-2A volleyball win Friday night when the Lady Pirates defeated San Antonio Lee Academy by set scores of 25-15, 25-23, 25-19 in road game action.
The win put Center Point 7-2 for district and 11-15 overall.
“Kudos for this group of six for keeping it together to get this win,” said Center Point head coach Lovey Ortiz. “This team has had a great lesson on the meaning of adversity. We have to get it back together in order to finish district play on the positive side and to put in a good fight in the playoffs."
Iris Lozano was kills leader with 11 and Victoria Beckerson had five.
Destiny Johnson set the table with 14 assists.
Johnson finished with six digs, while Beckerson added five and Kahly Mendoza pulled out three.
Johnson and Lozano recorded five aces each.
The Lady Pirates will host district leader Johnson City on Tuesday.
