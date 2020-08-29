Pirates drop opener in Rocksprings

ROCKSPRINGS – Center Point’s season opening football game is one that the Pirates will probably file away and try to forget as they move forward after the Rocksprings Angoras sent Center Point home with a 44-3 defeat on Friday.
The game was close halfway through the first quarter when Christian Martinez booted a 24-yard field goal that bit into Rocksprings’ lead at 6-3 with 6:07 remaining in the period, but then the Angoras clamped down on the Pirates’ offense while revving up their own ground game.
The Pirates lost the ball three times, twice with fumbles and once on an interception that was returned for a touchdown. Center Point was limited to only 48 yards rushing. The Pirates netted only four first downs.
Rocksprings lost two fumbles, but picked up 225 rushing yards with nine different ballcarriers, and added another 132 via completions on all four pass attempts. Sammy Bustamante and Steven Arreola led the Pirates with the fumble recoveries.
Center Point has an open week to get ready for a four-game home stand which starts September 11 when the Pirates host Sabinal.
ROCKSPRINGS 44, CENTER POINT 3
Center Point 3 0 0 0 --- 3
Rocksprings 14 8 6 16 – 44
1st QTR: 11:03 RS: Jace Hendley 60-yard pass to Christian Montoya (2 PT attempt failed); CP: 6:07 Christian Martinez 24-yard FG; RS: 2:56 Ty Hendley 4-yard run (T. Hendley 2 point run successful)
2nd QTR: RS: 1:16 Cebassatian Viera 22-yard pass to Montoya (T. Hendley 2 point run successful)
3rd QTR: 2:00 RS: Montoya 6-yard run (2 point pass attempt failed)
4th QTR: 10:14 RS: Trenton Barrera 6-yard run (Roberto Rivas 2 point
run successful); 9:08 RS: Jake Franco 50-yard INT return (J. Hendley 2 point run successful)
TEAM STATISTICS
Center Point Rocksprings
First downs 4 17
Rushes-yards 22-48 41-225
Passing yards 0 131
Total yards 48 356
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-8-1 4-4-0
Punts-average 3-50.3 0
Fumbles-lost 3-2 4-2
Penalties-yards 4-33 6-45
