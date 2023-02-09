Lady Spikes 8B, Spikes 7A claim district titles at tourney

More detailed information was made available concerning HPMS’ results at various middle school basketball tournaments that completed the season for the Lady Spikes and Spikes.
Lady Spikes 8A
At Boerne Voss, the 8A Lady Spikes suffered a 27-22 loss to Fredericksburg, and beat La Vernia 38-33 after entering the tournament as the fourth seeded team.
Combined points scored for both games showed Rhiley Miller with 15, Abigail Smithson with 14, Morgan Landrum and Audrey Nelson with eight each, Emmery Davila, Brynn Lidiak and Karlynn Way with four apiece, and Gracie Thomas and Ava Dominguez with three each.
Lady Spikes 8B are champions
The Lady Spikes 8B team is the undefeated district champions after beating Fredericksburg 24-8 and defeating Boerne South 41-19 in the championship game.
Point totals, along with other stats, after both games were Antonella Brown with 30 points, 19 rebounds, 12 steals, two blocks, two assists; Khyla Brown with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals, four blocks, two assists; Hailey Harmon with 12 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals, and four assists; Julia Veurink with five points,10 steals, four assists; Ashlyn Gray with two points, 10 rebounds, four steals, three assists; and Ella Shell two points, four rebounds, and one steal.
Lady Spikes 7A
The only information available about the 7A and 7B Lady Spikes was that the 7A team lost to La Vernia in its first game, and the 7B team defeated Boerne North and Boerne South before losing 29-20 against Boerne Voss in the championship game.
Seventh grade girls’ games were played at Hal Peterson Middle School.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team beat Wimberley 51-31 in one of the two games the team played in the tournament held at Wimberley.
Ethan Rendon scored 16 points for the Spikes. Caleb Elliston had 12, Caleb Peschel seven and Trevin Vergara six for the teams’ top four threats.
In another game, the Spikes lost to Boerne Voss 45-28.
Rendon had 14 points, Vergara 10, Carter Marquez two, and Elliston two.
Spikes 8B
Only one game result was reported for the Spikes 8B team and it was a 49-29 loss to Boerne South.
Nolan Anders was high point with 10.
Trevon Holmes had four as did Gram Barker, and Jayden Caliendo added three for the teams’ four high pointers.
Spikes 7A claim title
The Spikes 7A team finished as district champions by beating Boerne North 70-17, and Boerne South 71-30.
Seventh boys action was at La Vernia.
No information was reported for the 7B team.
