Liberty Hill hands Tivy JV first loss

Liberty Hill capitalized on a punishing ground game and two defensive touchdowns to knock off Tivy, 28-6, in both teams’ District 13-5A Division II junior varsity opener Thursday at Antler Stadium.
Liberty Hill’s Parker Langwell and Deandre Johnson both scooped up Tivy fumbles and returned them for scores, and Kenny Garbrielson and Kyle May added TD runs of 22 and 3 yards, respectively, as the Panthers handed the Antlers (4-1, 0-1) their first loss of the season.
Carson Bye kicked all four Panther extra points.
Tivy’s score came on a 66-yard run by Cade Jones in the second quarter.
The Antlers turned back two Liberty Hill scoring threats in the first quarter on fumble recoveries by Anieli Caldera and Mikey Nelson.
Tivy continues district action next Thursday at Bastrop. Game time is 6 p.m.
