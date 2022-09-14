Tivy tennis drops heartbreaker to Smithson Valley

Tivy team tennis put itself in ‘must win’ territory after Smithson Valley slipped away from Tivy’s home court Tuesday with a 10-6 win in District 26-5A court action.
“It was heartbreaking. We need to win out this weekend over Seguin and New Braunfels Canyon to secure a playoff spot,” said Tivy head tennis coach Kirk Kniffen.
Tivy trailed Smithson Valley 6-7 and had three matches that went to tie-breaking third sets ,which ended in Smithson Valley’s favor for the win.
Doubles successes accounted for two wins when Aaron Peschel and Aiden Chaney won on the boys’ side, 6-3, 7-6 and Marloue Chalfant and Ariel Green took their match.
Sara Bowers and Evan Salinas were mixed doubles winners, 6-2, 6-4.
Antler Braden Stehling scored a 7-5, 6-2 win in singles.
Lady Antlers Bowers and Carolina Chedzoy gave the team two more wins from their doubles matches. Bowers had 6-2, 6-2 scores, while Chedzoy won 6-1, 6-3.
Tivy went to 1-1 for district matches and 9-6 overall.
