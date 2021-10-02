St. Gerard spoils OLH homecoming

San Antonio St. Gerard rolled up almost 500 yards offense, while limiting Our Lady of the Hills to less than 300, which translated to a 66-27 win by the Royals over the Hawks, spoiling OLH’s homecoming football game Friday.
More than putting a damper on the night for current and former Hawks, the loss places OLH at 1-1 in District 5 TAPPS 6-man circles. OLH’s three-game winning streak was snapped in the process as well. St. Gerard improved to 4-2 and 2-1.
“Offensively, we are ground and pound. But you can’t do that when you get down like we did,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon. “We’ve got to make stops. Not wrapping up and letting them bounce outside really hurt, but it came down to executing."
The Hawks were behind early when the Royals ran back the opening kickoff to OLH’s 25-yard line and used six plays to reach the endzone when Steven Balderas found Nico Herrera for five yards. With less than two minutes gone in the first quarter the Royals went up 8-0 after the PAT kick by Issac Zamora.
Only twice during 11 possessions in the game did the Royals find themselves locked out of the end zone. OLH had the ball for 12 series', and found paydirt four times. Other drives by the Hawks ended at St. Gerard’s 37, 16, 36, 7, 18, and at the Hawks' 30, 20, and 19. One drive was stopped by a turnover, another when the clock ran out in the first half and six came up short when the Royals held on fourth down.
Before OLH cracked its side of the scoreboard following St. Gerard’s initial score, the Royals ran their lead to 31-0 off a 19-yard run by Balderas, Kevin Botello’s two rushes from 10 yards out, and PATs from Zamora. Botello ran the ball seven times during the game and scored four TDs.
With 2:33 left in the first half, OLH averted being blanked when Graham Ballay capped a 28-yard march with a 4-yard run. The drive was set up via a fine kickoff return from Stefan Sirianni, who booted the extra point following Ballay’s score and the Hawks halftime deficit was 31-8.
Ballay wound up leading the Hawks ground game to the tune of 114 yards on 21 carries and scored twice. Sirianni caught a pair of passes, scored once, kicked two PATs and made three tackles.
OLH took the second half kickoff, and moved smartly downfield in nine plays that concluded when Ballay notched his second TD from the 7-yard line. The PAT kick was no good, leaving OLH trailing 31-14 with 6:17 to play in the third quarter.
St. Gerard answered on the kickoff when Jyvontae Johnson scampered 60 yards, and Zamora caught the point after pass, putting the Royals up 38-14 at 5:57 of the period.
Johnson’s kickoff return was just part of his resume at the end of the game when totals showed him with 268 rushing yards on 13 carries, 19 more yards by pass-catch and three touchdowns.
Defensively, Johnson paced the Royals with 13 tackles. Mike Chapman had seven to lead the Hawks and Faviel Rodelo intercepted a pass in the end zone that turned back another possible score by St. Gerard.
OLH responded to Johnson’s kick return with a 43-yard drive in only three plays that saw Sirianni haul in a 7-yard pass from Treves Hyde. The big play was a connection for 40 yards from Hyde to Tres Cervantes. The point after was Cervantes running into the endzone, making the score 38-21 with 5:03 to play in the third quarter.
Cervantes wound up with 69 rushing yards and 41 receiving. Hyde competed five of 18 passes for 56 yards and ran four times for 18.
Once again, St. Gerard responded quickly, moving 46 yards for a score in only two plays when Johnson sprinted 39 yards. Zamora’s kick raised the Royals lead to 46-21 at 4:10 in the third.
Needing two yards for a first, OLH came up short at St. Gerard’s 7-yard line to close out the third. The Royals combined pass interference against the Hawks with a 45-yard run from Johnson to lead 54-21 with 8:52 remaining in the game after another Zamora PAT.
The score rose to 60-21 after Botello’s third TD, which happened when OLH gave the ball up on downs at St. Gerard’s 18-yard line. Johnson’s 47-yard rush was the big play of the series. St. Gerard led 60-21 with 6:04 in the game after the PAT kick was blocked.
Cervantes gave the Hawks their final trip to the endzone when he went in from 23-yards, culminating OLH’s 51-yard drive with 4:08 in the fourth. The kick was no good, leaving OLH behind 60-27.
St. Gerard’s final touchdown was Botello’s capper at under a minute after the Royals apparently turned the ball over on downs, only to have the officials mistakenly award them a fifth down at the 1-yard line. The PAT was no good, resulting in the final score.
OLH’s next game is Friday at Laredo St. Augustine. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. It marks the first of two consecutive district road games for the Hawks before they host district favorite TSD.
“We’ve got to learn from this (loss). TAPPS will take three of us (teams) to the playoffs,” said Kenyon.
