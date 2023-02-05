Tivy's Lady Antler sub-varsity teams traded wins with Comal Pieper, with the junior varsity team coming out on top and the freshmen taking a loss Friday night.
Junior Varsity
Pieper was unable to keep pace with Tivy’s junior varsity Lady Antlers in Friday’s basketball matchup that saw Tivy win 68-13.
Leilah Rodriguez was one of three Lady Antlers in double figures, and led the team with 23 points.
Syrie Nicolas had 18, and My Tran Dang chipped in 13.
Remaining points were from Victoria Way (6), Ainslee Gilbreath (3), Julie Pena (3), and Jacie Wright (2).
Freshmen
The Tivy freshmen season record fell under .500 at 7-8after losing to Pieper 45-22.
Yasine Lara’s 10 points paced Tivy.
Abigail Watkins had eight, and two apiece were by Madison Garces and Abigayle Maloney.
(0) comments
