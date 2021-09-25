Lady Antlers can't hold off Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS – After winning the first set, the Lady Antlers volleyball team was set down by Dripping Springs on Friday in yet another match between two of District 26-5A’s heavyweights.
Scores went 26-24, 12-25, 23-25, 15-25 against the Tigers, placing Tivy 6-2 after the first round of district. Tivy is 21-10 overall.
“Our kids battled hard. There were many positives to build on going forward. We struggled in sets two and four with serve-receive and blocking at the net. There were high errors in both those sets that made it hard to close the gap and challenge Dripping Springs down the stretch,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Ally Scheidle slammed 18 kills, with a number of those coming courtesy of Taylor Kubacak’s 23 assists.
Karlyn Dyal was also high in assists with 18, Kubacak produced 13 digs, Hailey Davis posted four blocks and single aces were served by Kubacak, Dyal, and Emma Miller. Another 11 digs were registered by Miller.
Stella Hendricks was in double digits for kills at 10. Davis complimented her blocking prowess by making seven kills. Other kills totals showed Kubacak with five, Dyal at two and Allie Finch with one.
Remaining digs were from Tyler Elkins pulling out nine and Grace Copeland adding two.
Second round action gets underway Tuesday at Antler Gym against Alamo Heights. Spike Night and TFND Sports Night will be part of the pre-match festivities.
(0) comments
