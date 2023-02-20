Lady Antlers end season with loss to Liberty Hill in Class 5 Regional Quarterfinals

JOHNSON CITY -- The 2022-23 basketball season ended for Tivy on Monday when the Lady Antlers lost to Liberty Hill 51-35 in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Tivy finished its year 22-8 after having been third out of District 26-5A. Liberty Hill (30-9), third place in District 25-5A, raced ahead from the get-go as the Lady Panthers bumped Tivy from postseason for the second consecutive year. Last season Tivy lost to Liberty Hill in bi-district.
Long scoring droughts hurt Tivy's chances early when the Lady Antlers went the final 4:44 of the first quarter when Liberty Hill owned just a 5-4 lead. The Lady Panthers would lead 10-4 after one period.
The second quarter was even drier when Tivy went 6:15 before depositing a bucket. Liberty Hill meanwhile went on a 14-0 run to open the quarter and was up 30-8 at halftime.
The second half saw Tivy more than triple its first half production of its first 16 minutes when the Lady Antlers scored 27, while limiting Liberty Hill to 21.
Freshman Leilah Rodriguez came of the bench to spark Tivy’s scoring with 11 points. Sophomores Solaya Gorham and Emma Schumacher added six and five. Senior Riley Dill recorded four. Senior Desiree Abrigo finished with three as did sophomores Kyra Wheatfall and Maddie Fiedler.
And while the earlier hole was too much to dig out of, however, Tivy head coach Christy Dill was complimentary of her squad's effort.
“We got the very most from everyone this season, The team got better, and believed, cheered and wanted everyone to support each other. There was no selfishness with this team,” said Head Coach Christy Dill said.
