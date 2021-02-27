Back on the diamond

Tivy posted a 2-2 record over two days at the San Marcos ISD Tournament, a run highlighted by the Antlers’ 15-5 win over San Antonio Warren Friday that saw Tivy pound out 17 total hits.
Walker Grimes led the way with three raps, while Travis White scored three runs and Cooper Duennenberg drove in three more. The Antlers put the game away behind an 11-run burst in the fourth inning.
Aiden Cline started on the mound for Tivy and went 1-1/3 innings where he allowed two hits. Adan Hernandez got the win with 1-1/2 innings of relief, also allowing two hits, and Tanner Beck picked up the save in two innings of work where he gave up one hit and struck out three Warriors.
Earlier in the day, the Antlers were blanked 3-0 by Smithson Valley in more tournament action despite getting six hits against Ranger pitchers. Duennenberg, Grimes, White, Cline, Coleson Abel and Jack Patterson rapped one hit each.
Patterson pitched four innings and allowed two hits and two earned runs while striking out two and walking three. Grimes relieved for 1-1/2 frames in which he gave up three hits.
Tivy opened tournament play Thursday with a convincing 10-4 rout of Victoria East that saw the Antlers rap seven hits, with two each coming off the bats of Grimes and Patterson. Grimes also had an RBI, as did Duennenberg, Abel and White. Duennenberg, Eric Tenery and Ben Butler all scored two runs.
Tenery picked up the pitching win with two innings in relief of Fisher Roberts. Tenery allowed one hit and had one strikeout. Roberts gave up two hits and finished with three strikeouts.
The Antlers fell 11-10 to tournament host San Marcos later in the day. Tivy led 8-3 after two innings before the Rattlers struck for four runs in the third and again in the fourth.
Abel rang up half (3) of Tivy’s six hits and scored two runs. Grimes also scored.
Five Tivy pitchers — Sam Letz, Beck, Butler, Kale Lackey and Grimes — put in time on the mound. The four walked 10 Rattlers, combined for two strikeouts and gave up seven hits.
Earlier in the week, Abel went four innings on the mound, allowing one hit and striking out eight, but a four-run burst by visiting Laredo Alexander in the top of the fourth helped pave the way for an eventual 6-1 Bulldog win over the Antlers in both teams’ 2021 season opener Tuesday at Antler Field.
Tivy pitchers struck out 12 Alexander batters overall and surrendered just four hits, but the Antlers managed only two hits of their own and committed four errors.
Alexander’s big fourth inning snapped a 1-1 tie and put the Bulldogs ahead 5-1, and Alexander added an insurance run in the fifth.
Lackey and Fisher Middleton accounted for Tivy’s two hits, and Patterson scored the Antlers’ lone run.
Roberts struck out two batters after relieving Abel, and Patterson and Butler both notched strikeouts in more relief action.
Tivy (2-3) is scheduled to open District 26-5A action Tuesday and will play at the Comal Tournament later this week.
