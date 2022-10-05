Spikes split with Boerne North

Boerne North beat both HPMS eighth grade squads, while the seventh grade Spikes took two wins in Tuesday night football games.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team was shut out 44-0.
Quarterback Logan Spalding was four-of-six for 30 yards and William Conklin completed his only throw for 15 yards late in the game.
Receivers were led by Evan Batts’ with two catches for 25 yards. Gerardo Delgadillo and Cooper Jaimes each had one reception and each gained 10 yards. Wesley Miller caught one pass for two yards.
Carter Diaz rushed for 17 yards on two attempts, while Jaimes had two rushes for 13 yards.
Spikes 8B
HPMS lost the 8B game 32-8.
Denton Taylor had a 6-yard run for the Spikes TD.
Denley Landrum threw five completions.
Both eighth grade teams are away at Fredericksburg for their next games.
Spikes 7A
HPMS won the 7A game 40-22 by dialing long distance at North’s home field.
Two TD runs came from the legs of Kyrin Armelin, who ran 46 yards for one and returned a kickoff 62 yards for the other.
Josh Wheatfall raced 60 yards for a touchdown. Kenyon Armelin sprinted 63 yards for another rushing TD and hauled in a 47-yard pass from Aden Baldwin for six more points.
Jonathan Tienda kicked all PATs.
Defensive leaders were Wheatfall and Kyrin Armelin with interceptions and Jesus Salinas making three tackles.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B bunch beat Boerne North 28-16 after building a 22-0 halftime lead.
Noah Macias scored TDs that covered 46 and 24 yards.
Long runs to the end zone were also turned in by Rodney Buxton going 55 yards, and Jonathan Maya scampering 27 yards.
Andres Olguin booted the PATs.
Defensive leaders were Reid Sonnenberg with a fumble recovery, Luke Bowers making an Interception, and Waylon Davila getting a sack.
Seventh grade games with Fredericksburg will be at Spikes Field on Tuesday.
HPMS C-teams at Bee Caves
In Monday games HPMS lost a pair of away games to Bee Caves Middle School.
The eighth grade lost 21-7.
Jesse Tompkins scored off a 9-yard TD run, and Jaden Lopez caught the point after pass.
Marselo Chavez and Shawn Ramos were leading tacklers.
Spikes 7C
The 7C Spikes lost 30-0.
Christian Navarro was cited for good effort on offense, and Adler Greenbaum was the leading tackler.
