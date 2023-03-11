Pirates swept by Mason in 12-0 loss

MASON – Under the schedule format being used by District 28-2A baseball teams this season, Center Point found itself facing Mason twice in the same week with similar results.
The Pirates lost to the Punchers 11-0 on Mason on Friday after opening district at home with a 12-0 setback.
In Friday’s game, the Pirates managed one more hit than in the first meeting.
Derrick Dominguez and Chase Foley connected for singles.
Center Point held Mason scoreless in its half of the first inning before the Punchers went off for three runs in the second, added two more in the third, and closed things out with six in the fourth.
The Pirates could not mount a rally to keep the game moving, and it was called under the UIL’s 10-run rule after five innings.
Joseph Fuentes started and took the loss. Fuentes struckout three Punchers while walking six. Reliever Leighton Johnson had two K’s and walked two in two-thirds innings.
Junction is Center Point’s next opponent at Pirates Field on Tuesday, March 21.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v MASON
Friday, March 10
R H E
CENTER POINT – 0 0 0 0 0 x x -- 0 2 1
MASON -- 0 3 2 6 x x x -- 11 11 0
LP: Joseph Fuentes (3 innings, 3 K’s, 6 walks)
