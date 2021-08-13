BRACKETTVILLE -- Center Point went five competitive sets at Brackettville to conclude its first week of official action.
The Lady Pirates lost out to Brackettville in the season starter on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The Tigers won 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 13-15, 15-8
Kills were led by Victoria Beckerson and Kaylee Blackledge at seven and six, respectively.
Iris Lozano topped assists with 15 and Blackledge added 10. Lozano also had two
Three ace each were served by Beckerson and Blackledge.
