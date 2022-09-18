Tivy Team Tennis qualifies for post-season

NEW BRAUNFELS – Tivy team tennis secured a postseason berth by coming through in ‘must win’ District 26-5A matches against New Braunfels Canyon and Seguin on Saturday – and both in big ways.
Tivy outdid Canyon 10-4 in afternoon court action after accomplishing the first half of its game plan in the morning when Seguin fell 10-0.
Head coach Kirk Kniffen indicated beforehand that his group needed wins in both to gain the playoffs. Tivy ran to 3-1 in district and 11-6 for all matches.
“Two years in a row we have lost to them (Canyon) 10-9. This year we came back determined to take care of business. Losing to Smithson Valley (second match of district) put our backs against the wall to make the playoffs,” said Kniffen.
Duos were responsible for half the wins over Canyon.
Doubles teams of Ernest Chedzoy-Braden Stehling, Aiden Chaney-Aaron Peschel, and Luke Green-Micah Garrett took three on the boys’ side. Ariel Green and Marloue Chalfant came out ahead for girls’ doubles. Sara Bowers and Evan Salinas captured mixed doubles.
Ernest Chedzoy, Salinas and Chaney were singles winners for the boys.
Carolina Chedzoy and Carlee Wren brought home a pair of girls’ singles victories.
Seguin matches
Court action took place in Seguin in early matches, and while Saturday’s official score favored Tivy 10-0, unofficially it was total dominance since Tivy won all 24 matches.
Only the first 10 match wins count in UIL team tennis, in which the top six boys’ and girls’ singles, top three boys’ and girls’ doubles, and a team’s top mixed doubles count toward a team’s win-loss totals. All other matches are considered "exhibitions.”
Exhibition or otherwise, Tivy tennis raised a real racket against the Matadors.
Ernest Chedzoy-Stehling, Chaney-Peschel, Luke Green-Garrett, and Luis Ramirez-Ben Carlson were doubles’ victors.
Carolina Chedzoy-Wren, Ariel Green-Chalfant, Angelina Rivas-Cameron Baker, Alizah Chedzoy-Emerson White came out on top in girls’ doubles.
Bowers-Salinas continued having success in mixed doubles.
Boys’ singles wins came from Stehling, Salinas, Chaney, Luke Green, Peschel, Garrett, Ramirez, and Carlson.
Bowers, Carolina Chedzoy, Ariel Green, Baker, Rivas, and White kept the slate clean for girls’ singles.
Tivy has a home match Tuesday, Sep. 27 with Comal Pieper to close out regular season play before taking on opponents from 24-5A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.