JOHNSON CITY – In a first round showdown between two of District 28-2A’s softball contenders, Center Point found itself doubled up, 8-4, by Johnson City on Wednesday, March 15 when the Eagles used a big fourth inning to fly by the Lady Pirates.
Center Point dropped to 4-2 in district while Johnson City upped its mark to 5-0.
The Lady Pirates led 3-1 after three innings, but the Eagles scored six in the bottom of the fourth. Only two Johnson City runs were earned, others resulting from nine Center Point errors.
The loss nullified a solid performance by Kaylee Blackledge who pitched six innings, allowing seven hits, and striking out 11 while walking none. Blackledge also homered.
Blackledge from the leadoff position was one of six Lady Pirates on base via hits. Samantha Castaneda, Destiny Johnson, Maria Diaz, Grace Geurin, and Jasmine Pena in the 2-6 spots also connected.
Blackledge wound up scoring three runs, and Johnson made the other trip across home plate. Blackledge, Johnson, and Diaz had RBI.
Center Point will be home Friday, March 24 hosting San Saba, a team the Lady Pirates shutout 13-0 during the first round of district games.
Earlier in the week, a change in batting order and another outstanding pitching effort helped lead Center Point past Junction 11-2 when the two teams squared off at Lady Pirates Field for a District 28-2A softball game Monday, March 13.
With district opponents employing a strategy of intentional walks against all-around standout Blackledge, Lady Pirates head coach Kenny King has moved Blackledge to lead-off. The move showed dividends when Castaneda responded with three hits, and two RBI. Castaneda also scored one run.
Blackledge, meanwhile, scored four runs as followup hitters, including Castaneda, accounted for nine hits against the Lady Eagles.
Johnson had two hits, stole three bases, and scored three times. Geurin doubled, and Jasmine Pena singled.
Geurin came home for another run as well as knocking in an RBI. Diaz walked, reached base off an error, scored twice, and had one RBI.
Despite “walk only” tactics used by Junction, Blackledge did manage two base hits, while limiting the Lady Eagles to only one connection that came in Junction’s half of the third. The Lady Eagles tied the score 1-1 at that time in the game, but Blackledge would go on to retire the next 13 batters she faced, and struckout 15 using 96 pitches, 70 being K’s.
“Samantha and the others behind her have to step up since teams try and pitch around Kaylee,” Head Coach Kenny King said.
Center Point raised its district mark to 4-1 with the victory.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JOHNSON CITY
Wednesday, March 15
R H E
CENTER POINT – 1 0 2 0 1 0 0 -- 4 6 9
JOHNSION CITY -- 0 1 0 6 0 1 0 -- 8 7 2
HR: Kaylee Blackledge
HBP: Destiny Johnson
LP: Blackledge (6 innings, 7 hits, 11 K’s, 0 walks)
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v JUNCTION
Monday, March 13
R H E
CENTER POINT – 2 0 3 1 1 4 x -- 11 9 5
JUNCTION -- 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 -- 2 1 5
DBL: Grace Geurin
SB: Destiny Johnson (3), Kaylee Blackledge
WP: Blackledge (7 innings, 1 hit, 15 K’s, 0 walks)
