Antlers edged by Cornerstone

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy lost a 59-51 decision to Cornerstone Christian in boys basketball action on Tuesday night at Warrior Gym.
Quentin Vega hit for 17 points as the leading Antler scorer.
Jaden Frausto knocked down 12 points Luke Johnston scored nine. Jake Layton and Robert Jackson added four points each. Seth Hendricks recorded three points, while and Mason Carlile finished with two.
Tivy recorded an impressive 13 of 16 from the free throw line and received treys from Vega and Frausto.
The Antlers are at San Marcos on Friday and return home Tuesday, Dec, 7 to begin District 26-5A action against Kyle Lehman before hosting the Antlers’ own tournament.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA CORNERSTONE – NOV. 30
TIVY 11 10 18 12 (51)
CORNERSTONE 24 5 9 21 (59)
TIVY Quentin Quentin Vega 2-2-7-17, Jaden Frausto 3-2-0-12, Luke Johnston 4-0-1-9, Jake Layton 1-0-2-4, Robert Jackson 1-0-2-4, Seth Hendricks 1-0-1-3, Mason Carlile 1-0-0-2,
CORNERSTONE Eren Ertan 6-2-1-19, Mauricio Moran 6-1-0-15, Elijah Davila 6-0-0-12, Justin Stanley 1-0-8-10, Yasani McKenzie 0-1-0-3,
Halftime: CORNERSTONE 29, TIVY 21
3 Pointers: TIVY Vega (2), Frausto (2); CORNERSTONE Ertan (2), Moran (1), McKenzie (1)
FT’s: TIVY 16-13 (81.5-percent), CORNERSTONE 15-9 (60-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.