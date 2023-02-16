Lady Antlers advance in playoffs, down Leander Glenn

DRIPPING SPRINGS – TFND mixed with a healthy dose of harassing defense resulted in the Lady Antlers skinning the Grizzlies of Leander Glenn 52-45 in Class 5A Bi-district girls’ basketball action Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Tiger Gym in Dripping Springs.
Tivy had an answer for everything Glenn threw on the court, including “step up” performances when two of Tivy’s major influencers were saddled with foul trouble.
Season leading scorer and rebounder Riley Dill, a senior, found herself with three fouls at halftime when Tivy’s lead was just four, 28-24, against District 25-5A’s second place Lady Grizzlies.
Solaya Gorham, a junior who went into the contest as Tivy’s number two scoring threat, was whistled for her third foul at 1:55 in the third quarter just after Glenn stayed within 39-31.
Dill still managed to lead Tivy with 14 points, and Gorham did managed four points on the night, but added help showed up in the forms of senior Desiree Abrigo, sophomores Emma Schumacher, Kyra Wheatfall and Maddie Fiedler plus freshman Desire Alvarado.
Abrigo wound up popping in eight of her 10 points in the second half and grabbed four steals on defense.
Schumacher had a nifty game of eight points, led rebounding with eight (seven defensively) and paced assists with seven when Abrigo was contained for most of the game in that category. Abrigo entered post-season leading Tivy in assists.
Wheatfall added five points. Fiedler increased the lead to 30-24 when third quarter action got underway and Alvarado went back up for buckets via three offensive boards to end with nine points.
As a unit, Tivy recorded eight steals and deflected 10 balls to totally disrupt Glenn’s flow.
So complete was Tivy’s effort that the Grizzlies held a lead only one in the first quarter. Never mind that the score was 11-11 when the second period began, because Tivy’s 17-13 ownership of that quarter would be magnified in the third when Tivy doubled up Glenn.
“It was a fun game. Even when Riley and Solaya were in foul trouble, I trusted them to just play smarter. They knew the situation and what to do,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “Everyone that stepped out on the court did their job, and our defense rose to another level as we executed some of our new schemes."
LADY ANTLERS v LEANDER GLENN
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Tivy 52, Glenn 45
Tivy – 11 17 14 10 -- 52
Glenn -- 11 13 7 14 -- 45
Tivy – Riley Dill 4-2-0-14, Desiree Abrigo 2-1-3-10, Desire Alvarado 4-0-1-9, Emma Schumacher 1-2-0-8, Kyra Wheatfall 1-1-0-5, Solaya Gorham 2-0-0-4, Maddie Fiedler 1-0-0-2,
GLENN – Houston 4-4-0-20, Foka 5-0-1-11, Okado 3-0-1-7, Hernandez 0-1-0-3, Taylor 1-0-0-2, Jones 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 28, Glenn 24
Free Throws: Tivy 4 of 10 (40-percent); Glenn – 2 of 6 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Dill (2), Schumacher (2), Abrigo (1), Wheatfall (1); Glenn – Houston (4), Hernandez (1)
